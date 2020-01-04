Chelsea FC looking to agree contract terms with £31.5m French defender

Chelsea FC are reportedly looking to negotiate a new contract with defender Kurt Zouma following his impressive performances at the heart of the backline.

The Frenchman got his chance with the Blues this term after a couple of seasons on loan and he has made use of the opportunity to cement a regular starting spot.

The former Saint-Etienne graduate has made 29 appearances in all competitions for the club this term and of late, he has been the ideal partner for Antonio Rudiger in the central defence.

As a result, Chelsea FC seem intent on rewarding him with a renewed deal despite the fact that he has more than three years remaining on his current contract with the club.

According to Le10Sport, talks are underway between the Blues and Zouma’s representatives and the club are said to be optimistic of finding the breakthrough over the contract extension.

Zouma, who is valued at £31.5m, as per Transfermarkt, has been the subject of criticism from Chelsea fans for his positional errors on some situations but overall, he has been effective.

The Frenchman has impressed with his strong aerial ability, quick interception skills and decent passing range, and he has become a genuine favourite under Frank Lampard while displacing Fikayo Tomori to the bench.