Chelsea FC looking to agree £45m deal for 13-goal striker

Chelsea FC have reportedly re-entered the race to sign Moussa Dembele from Lyon amid fears that they could miss out on the signature of Edinson Cavani from Paris Saint-Germain this month.

Cavani has recently emerged as a loan target for the Blues before the transfer deadline but that appears unlikely at the moment with the Uruguayan likely to join Atletico Madrid.

According to The Sun, Lampard wants a new out-and-out striker in the squad before the deadline next week and Dembele has re-emerged on their radar with Cavani expected to snub their advances.

The same outlet claims that the Blues are prepared to make a renewed £45m bid for the former Celtic man after their initial £34m offer was turned down by Les Gones earlier in the month.

Les Gones have clearly stated through a statement that they won’t entertain any bids for the Frenchman during the ongoing transfer window but the Blues seem nonetheless keen on convincing them with the late approach.

Dembele has netted 13 goals in all competitions for the club this season and of late, his importance has grown in the starting lineup with Memphis Depay out with a season-ending injury.

Based on this, it appears unlikely that Les Gones may sanction his sale to the Blues but the next few days should give a clear indication whether their transfer stance on the player changes.

The former French champions were linked with a move for Chelsea FC’s Olivier Giroud earlier in the month but the former Arsenal man seems to be keen on a reunion with Antonio Conte at Inter Milan.