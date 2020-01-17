Chelsea FC favourites to sign £40m star ahead of Manchester United

Chelsea FC are understood to be leading the race to sign Boubakary Soumare ahead of Manchester United during the current transfer window.

The Blues have not made any signing for the first-team this month but they have been linked with a number of high-profile players including Isco.

Of late, they have been touted to swoop for the services of Soumare from French side Lille and Sky Sports‘ Kaveh Solhekol claims that they are leading the race to sign him ahead of United.

Both teams are prepared to meet Lille’s £40m price tag for the defensive midfielder but Soumare is understood to be leaning towards a move to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea FC have utilised Jorginho on a regular basis in the holding role while N’Golo Kante has often featured in more advanced position over the past 18 months.

Soumare has generally played either the defensive or central midfield places and should the Blues land his services, he will prove a quality recruit with his strong passing capabilities.

Obviously, the Blues have multiple options to depend upon in the centre of the park but Soumare could still compete for a starting spot, particularly with Kante sustaining regular injury concerns this term.

Chelsea have an away game league at Newcastle United this weekend.