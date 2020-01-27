‘Better than Harry Maguire’, ‘Trust him’, these Arsenal fans are happy with imminent first January signing

Some Arsenal fans have reacted positively ahead of the imminent arrival of defender Pablo Mari from Brazilian champions Flamengo.

The 26-year-old was spotted at the Heathrow Airport on Saturday and Sky Sports has since revealed that the centre-back will undergo a medical ahead of the proposed transfer.

Various sources initially stated that the Spaniard would be joining the club on a temporary basis with the option to buy but fresh reports have indicated he will join on a permanent basis this month.

Amidst this, there has been a positive reaction from a vast part of the club’s supporters and some of them have taken to Twitter to explains their views on the imminent January signing.

Twitter Reactions:

Mari literally came out of nowhere, no one ever mentioned his name, so all I can do is hope that Arsenal brings a really high-quality defender. — Den 🇩🇪 (@DenReus11) January 25, 2020

I've only seen this Pablo Mari don play once and that was against Liverpool. I like his profile. Commanding defender with good ball playing ability. Was very vocal in that game (not sure if he's like that always). For just £7m we really cannot go wrong. Great work Edu. — LTArsenal™ (@ltarsenal) January 25, 2020

I have never heard about Pablo Mari let alone watch him play one bit but one thing I'm sure of is that he's better than Harry Maguire. — WelBeast (@WelBeast) January 25, 2020

Thoughts on Pablo Mari:



He’s 6’4, slow and positionslly solid. We don’t have a single defender at Arsenal with the qualities that Mari has. We’ve all been asking for a tall, commanding CB and Pablo Mari fits the bill perfectly.



Hopefully this is a stroke of genius. pic.twitter.com/joWd3TGgK1 — Marco 🍁 (@marco_gooner) January 25, 2020

Heard we are getting a new defender? Pablo Mari. I ain’t going to act like I know who it is, because I don’t. But if edu came back with martinelli, i will be happy to trust him with this. Let’s hope he’s quality. #arsenal — Parm (@parm_9) January 25, 2020

Obviously, Mari’s switch to Arsenal has come out of the blue, considering the Gunners were regularly linked with the likes of Jerome Boateng and most recently, Mykola Matviyenko from Ukrainian giants Shakhtar Donetsk.

While there is indeed interest in Matviyenko, it remains to be seen whether the club are prepared to meet the price tag of 30 million pounds set by Shakhtar this month.

Mari’s last game came during the Club World Cup final against Liverpool where he put up a solid defensive display in 1-0 defeat. He restricted the likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane from scoring and for now, that can be taken as a positive for the centre-back who should provide the aerial presence with his height (6ft 3′).