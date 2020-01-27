‘Better than Harry Maguire’, ‘Trust him’, these Arsenal fans are happy with imminent first January signing

Some Arsenal fans have reacted positively ahead of the imminent arrival of defender Pablo Mari from Brazilian champions Flamengo.
The 26-year-old was spotted at the Heathrow Airport on Saturday and Sky Sports has since revealed that the centre-back will undergo a medical ahead of the proposed transfer.
Various sources initially stated that the Spaniard would be joining the club on a temporary basis with the option to buy but fresh reports have indicated he will join on a permanent basis this month.
Amidst this, there has been a positive reaction from a vast part of the club’s supporters and some of them have taken to Twitter to explains their views on the imminent January signing.
Obviously, Mari’s switch to Arsenal has come out of the blue, considering the Gunners were regularly linked with the likes of Jerome Boateng and most recently, Mykola Matviyenko from Ukrainian giants Shakhtar Donetsk.
While there is indeed interest in Matviyenko, it remains to be seen whether the club are prepared to meet the price tag of 30 million pounds set by Shakhtar this month.
Mari’s last game came during the Club World Cup final against Liverpool where he put up a solid defensive display in 1-0 defeat. He restricted the likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane from scoring and for now, that can be taken as a positive for the centre-back who should provide the aerial presence with his height (6ft 3′).