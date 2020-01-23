BBC Sport journalist provides fresh update on Manchester United’s pursuit of Bruno Fernandes

BBC Sport journalist Simon Stone has provided a fresh update on Manchester United’s ongoing pursuit of midfielder Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Libson.

The Portugal international has been earmarked as the prime attacking target for the club this month but they have not been able to strike a deal with Sporting for his services.

Sporting have set a price tag of around £68m for the sale of their prized asset but so far, United have been reluctant to pay more than £60m for the former Sampdoria man.

As a result, negotiations have reached a standstill over the past few days and Simon Stone, who is generally reliable, has indicated that the deal is far from being completed at the moment.

He added neither United or Sporting are willing to negotiate on the price for the midfielder and an agreement is unlikely to be reached unless there is the change of stance from one of the sides.

Here is Stones’ tweet regarding United’s pursuit of Bruno Fernandes

Fair to say all sides in agreement that Bruno Fernandes deal as it stands will not be agreed. Needs Sporting to either lower their demands or United to increase what they are offering. — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) January 22, 2020

Manchester United recently suffered a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Burnley in the Premier League at home. Due to this, they missed out on the chance to close the six-point gap to Chelsea, who are occupying the final Champions League spot.

United are expected to be without leading goalgetter Marcus Rashford for two months at the least after a stress fracture in his back and they are in need of a creative presence, particularly with Martial misfiring in front of goal over the past few games.