‘Baller’, ‘Exceptional player’, these Arsenal fans are delighted with youngster’s display vs Bournemouth

Some of the Arsenal fans have hailed the performance of Bukayo Saka, who was adjudged the man of the match in the recent FA Cup tie against Bournemouth on Monday night.

Saka has recently been a regular on the left side of the backline with Sead Kolasinac and Kieran Tierney out injured and against the Cherries, he put up one of his best displays of the season with a goal and an assist within the opening 26 minutes.

His goal came from a stellar strike in the 5th minute which beat the opposition keeper at the near post. Right after the halfway mark of the fourth round tie, he provided a low cross for Eddie Nketiah, who registered his first Gunners goal of the campaign.

Apart from his goalscoring contribution, Saka was a regular menace for the Cherries right back with his regular link-up play with Gabriel Martinelli and he was able to romp forward with ease, considering Granit Xhaka dropped into a central defensive role when he was on the attack.

Here are some of the reactions over his performance for Arsenal…

Bukayo Saka has 9 goals and assists in 22 matches this season. He played most of them as a left-back. I don’t think people realise what a massive prospect this kid is. 18 years old only. Straight to the top — Aubazettes (@Aubazettes) January 27, 2020

Bukayo Saka has 3 goals and 8 assists playing a lot of a time at left-back. Out of position. We keep talking about Greenwood and Martinelli, as most promising PL talents, but everyone is sleeping on Saka. Deserves more respect. Baller! ⚽️🅰️ — AfcVIP⁴⁹ (@VipArsenal) January 27, 2020

Bukayo Saka has 3 goals and 8 assists this season playing at Left Back majority of the time. Exceptional player. — WorldwideArsenal™ (@WorldwideAFC) January 27, 2020

Arsenal hold on for a 2-1 win and go through to the fourth round.



The damage was done in that excellent first half. Saka thoroughly impressive, and Nketiah will be delighted with the goal.



I think that's as well as Guendouzi has played for some time. — gunnerblog (@gunnerblog) January 27, 2020

Saka has been so good under Arteta. I have a feeling players have a much better chance of reaching their full potential under a coach like Arteta than some one like Mourinho #BOUARS — Paul McG AFC ☘️© (@Afcpmg) January 27, 2020

Arsenal’s final game before the mid-season break comes against Burnley in the Premier League this weekend. Saka should continue at left-back with Sead Kolasinac not expected to return from a thigh strain until mid-February.

Tierney, on the other hand, is due to return to regular training in March. He has started individual training of late after a surgery to rectify his dislocated shoulder.