European giants plan to sign Alexandre Lacazette from Arsenal in exchange for 24-year-old star

Atletico Madrid are reportedly planning a possible swoop for Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette and they are prepared to offer Thomas Lemar in a straight-swap deal.

Lacazette was heavily touted to join Atleti in the summer of 2017 but the Gunners managed to beat the Spanish giants, who were then coping with a transfer ban imposed by FIFA.

The Frenchman has since impressed with a decent tally of 41 goals from 105 appearances but his performances have dipped in the current campaign where he has struggled to find the net regularly.

Lacazette has of course impressed with his tireless workrate but there has been frustration from the fact that he has failed to make the most of the clear-cut chances on goal.

Still, he continues to remain a favourite under manager Mikel Arteta but Marca claims that Atletico could make a shock move for his signature before the end of the month.

The Madrid outfit are currently looking into a bargain deal for Paris Saint-Germain’s Edinson Cavani whose contract expires in the summer but Les Parisiens have stressed that he won’t be sold this month.

Should this continue to remain the case, Marca suggests that Lacazette could be the next striker on their radar and the club may tempt the Gunners by offering Lemar in a straight-exchange deal.

Lemar has not enjoyed the best of times at Atletico with just three goals from 64 appearances but the Gunners have recently been linked with a fresh move for the winger, who was previously a top target under former boss Arsene Wenger.

At present, the departure of Lacazette appears unlikely with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang suspended for the next three domestic games where the Frenchman can prove his credentials by finding the net.

Even if, Lacazette does not, his place may not be hampered for the season, particularly with Aubameyang and a young Gabriel Martinelli being the only striking options available with Eddie Nketiah expected to head out on loan.