Arsenal confirm the signing of 26-year-old Spaniard

Arsenal have announced the capture of defender Pablo Mari from Flamengo. The centre-back has joined the Gunners on an initial loan with the option for a permanent purchase at the end of the campaign.

The Spaniard was expected to be unveiled by the Gunners over the weekend but that did not happen after a disagreement with Flamengo, who wanted the permanent transfer of the player.

As a result, Mari was called back for pre-season training at the Brazilian outfit but the Gunners were able to hold a fresh round of negotiations to convince Flamengo over a temporary deal with the option to buy.

The 26-year-old is unlikely to play any part for the Gunners against Burnley this weekend, considering he should be lacking match fitness after spending more than a month out of the field.

As such, his debut could be pencilled after the mid-season break and his spot in the starting XI may depend on his training ground displays at the warm weather camp in Dubai.

Arsenal are being fancied to make two more loan signings before the transfer window closes on Friday night. Southampton’s Cedric Soares certainly appears one of them and David Ornstein has already confirmed that the deal could be finalised within 24 hours.