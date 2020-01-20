Arsenal confirm double injury blow ahead of Premier League clash vs Chelsea FC

Arsenal have confirmed that they will be without the services of both Sead Kolasinac and Reiss Nelson for the forthcoming Premier League clash against Chelsea FC on the road.

Kolasinac missed the previous game against Sheffield United with a thigh strain but there was the anticipation that he could return in time for the London derby.

However, that has certainly not been the case, as per the latest update and he appears set to be sidelined until the winter break alongside Reiss Nelson, who picked up a hamstring problem in training last week.

In the absence of Kolasinac, Bukayo Saka is likely to continue on the left side of the defence once again unless Mikel Arteta opts to play Ainsley Maitland-Niles in the role.

Of course, that would mean Hector Bellerin making his comeback at right-back after his recent injury, but given the intensity of the contest, the Spaniard may not be risked from the beginning.

Meanwhile, the setback for Nelson has reduced the attacking depth within the Gunners squad and Eddie Nketiah could be the only specialist forward available for the club on the bench on Tuesday.

Arsenal are currently 10 points behind Chelsea in the race for the fourth spot which guarantees Champions League football and the upcoming Premier League game should be regarded as a must-win for them.