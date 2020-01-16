‘All done’, Italian journalist says Manchester United will sign 28-year-old star for £64m

Italian journalist Fabio Santini has sensationally claimed that Manchester United have reached an agreement to sign Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli in the current transfer window.

The Senegal international has been heavily linked with a Premier League move for the past few years and none of the clubs have been able to tempt the Serie A into sanctioning his departure.

As such, it has been mostly speculation without anything materialising but Santini has now surprisingly claimed that Koulibaly could be off to the Red Devils for around £64m in the next few days.

”Napoli will sell Kalidou Koulibaly to Manchester United for a figure of around 70-75m Euros. It seems all done. Naturally, such a deal will be closed only in June and certainly not in January in the winter transfer window,” he told Il Processo as relayed by Sport Witness.

United have found a settled central defensive combination of Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire and though, they have made positional errors, the duo have impressed together on more occasions than not.

The club’s prime area of concern remains the midfield department where they need at least one recruit to cover up the injury absence of Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay and considering this, a move for Koulibaly would be a huge surprise.

United have never gone on a spending spree in mid-season and Santini’s claim definitely seem exaggerated, given the club are presently aiming to reduce the initial £51m fee involved for the potential signing of Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are planning to offer Marcos Rojo in exchange to reduce the overall transfer price but still, the Portuguese side are said to want United to pay part of the Argentine’s wages for the remainder of his Red Devils contract which expires in June 2021.