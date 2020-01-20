£68m star desperate to complete transfer to Manchester United this month

Sporting Lisbon ace Bruno Fernandes is reportedly desperate to seal the move to Manchester United before the transfer window closes at the end of the month.

The Portuguese has been hotly tipped to sign for the Red Devils in January but there has not been a breakthrough with Sporting haggling over the transfer price for their prized asset.

United have already placed a £60m bid (£43m with £17m as add-ons) for the former Sampdoria man but Sporting are quite clear that they won’t accept anything less than £68m for the playmaker.

This has led to an impasse in the transfer talks between the clubs involved but Sky Sports News claims that the 25-year-old is determined to make the switch to Old Trafford before the deadline approaches next week.

Fernandes, who has bagged 13 goals and 10 assists in the league and European games this term, has continued to play for Sporting amid the transfer negotiations between the sides.

Manchester United are apparently concerned that the playmaker could pick up an injury during the process but Sporting remain adamant that the Portuguese will feature for them so long as no agreement is reached.

The club have recently suffered a huge injury blow with Marcus Rashford out for around two months with a double stress fracture and that could quicken the process of landing Fernandes, given the club are lacking a creative player, who can constantly make the difference in the final third of the field.