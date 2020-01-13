£13.5m star ready to agree fresh contract terms with Chelsea FC

Young Chelsea FC graduate Reece James appears on the cusp of penning a new long-term deal with the club following talks with manager Frank Lampard.

The youngster has been competing with captain Cesar Azpilicueta for the right-back role this season but of late, both of them have made the starting lineup with the latter featuring on the left side of the defence.

According to The Telegraph, talks have been ongoing over the past few weeks regarding a contract renewal and the 20-year-old is now close to committing his future on a five-year deal on a sizeable salary hike.

James, who is valued at £13.5m, as per Transfermarkt, has excelled with his tackling and crossing abilities for the Blues this term and he has been unlucky on a number of occasions where his deliveries in the box have not been capitalised upon.

He has put up standout performances in the past two appearances for Chelsea FC in all competitions and he is likely to keep his place when the club entertain Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday.

Chelsea FC are presently fourth on the league table with 36 points on the board. They hold a healthy five-point advantage over Manchester United in the race for the final Champions League spot.