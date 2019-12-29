‘World class’, ‘What a Player’, these Chelsea FC fans are delighted with 28-year-old’s display vs Arsenal

A section of Chelsea FC fans have heaped praise on the performance of midfielder Jorginho during the club’s 2-1 comeback win over Arsenal in the Premier League.

The Blues were outplayed for the opening half an hour at the Emirates Stadium where the Gunners scored through Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after a poor bit of defending from Emerson.

As such, Blues boss Frank Lampard decided to make an early substitution with the entry of Jorginho onto the field and the Italian’s presence helped the Blues gain more possession of the ball.

The 28-year-old was very lucky to escape second booking after a clear foul on Matteo Guendouzi in the second half but he managed to get over the situation and bagged the levelling goal after Bernd Leno’s goalkeeping mistake.

Tammy Abraham completed the late comeback with the winning strike in the 87th minute but Jorginho has earned most of the plaudits after he managed a 100 percent success with his long balls and made the most interceptions (6) than any other player on the field.

Twitter Reactions:

Jorginho is a top guy 💙 Shame he isn't more physical because he would be absolute world class then! — Fred 💙🍀 (@GoHighNGolo) December 29, 2019

Lesson learnt for Lampard:



Do. Not. Bench. Jorginho. 😂 — FutbolChelsea (@FutbolCheIsea) December 29, 2019

Shoutout to Jorginho. Completely changed the game when he come on. Set the tempo for the comeback & scored a vital goal. What a player! 🇮🇹 #CFC pic.twitter.com/a07JhpVHsc — CFC-Blues (@CFCBlues_com) December 29, 2019

Some facts..



1). 4-3-3 should be Chelsea’s go to formation

2). Tammy is good enough to be Chelsea’s number 9

3). Lampard is learning how to manage in game

4). Emerson was overrated by all of us

5). Jorginho is Chelsea’s engine that makes the team run smoothly — Conn (@ConnCFC) December 29, 2019

Jorginho vs Arsenal



Goals – 1

Touches – 68

Successful Passes – 54

Pass success – 88%

Accurate Long balls – 5/5

Tackles – 1

Fouls Won – 2

Interceptions – 6

Recoveries – 8



World Class. pic.twitter.com/9ynQ8cUCiz — JF5 (@ChelseaJF5_) December 29, 2019

Jorginho has recently struggled for gametime from the starting lineup with Mateo Kovacic and N’Golo Kante being the preferred picks in the centre of the park under Lampard.

However, the derby performance should definitely guarantee him with a regular starting role as the club heading into the New Year. Chelsea FC are fourth in the standings with a four-point gap over fifth-placed Manchester United.