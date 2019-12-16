Video: ‘I’ll come back’, Eden Hazard promises fan that he will return to Chelsea FC

Real Madrid star Eden Hazard has opened the possibility of returning to Chelsea FC during the closing stages of his playing career.

The Belgium international made the move to Los Blancos from Stamford Bridge after seven seasons last summer.

He has yet to make a meaningful mark with Los Blancos due to untimely injuries and has managed just one goal and two assists to date.

Speaking at a fan event, Hazard was asked about the possibility of returning to the Bridge by one Blues faithful and he refused to rule out the option.

He added that he has been occasionally been keeping an eye on the young players at Chelsea FC and is pleased that they have stood up during the transfer ban.

“When I finish here I’ll come back. When I can I watch. Not all the time. They are doing well, they’re young. Now they can pay for players, they can buy players now. I do my job here and then I come back,” he told.

Here is the video published by Chelsea FC fan Frank Khalid:

Was great meeting @ChelseaFC legend @hazardeden10 again. He still loves Chelsea & made a promise that he will come back. Just a shame it’s not now. His been so impressed by our academy boys & still follows us. #CFC #OnceABlueAlwaysABlue 💙 pic.twitter.com/88cj6K2N1H — Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) December 13, 2019

In the absence of Hazard, Christian Pulisic has impressed with his displays from the left wing spot where he has amassed six goals but of late, the goals have dried for the USA international.

Lampard has personally admitted that the club will seek to replace Hazard’s goals and assists from recent seasons with a new signing and it remains to be seen whether they can find the right personnel at the turn of the year.