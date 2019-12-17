Thomas Muller praises two Chelsea FC players after Champions League draw

Bayern Munich star Thomas Muller has singled out the qualities of two Chelsea FC players after the German champions were drawn against the Blues at the round of 16 stage of the Champions League.

The Blues have gone through a dismal phase since their return from the international break and a tally of three points from five matches has put their fourth spot under risk.

In an interview covered by Sky Sports, Muller said that he is unaware regarding the current situation at Chelsea FC but knows that the Capital outfit are going through a lean patch.

“I don’t know that much about the current situation at Chelsea, I only know the last results and as far as I know they’re not performing that well, but I didn’t see much of them to be honest,” he told.

The 2014 German World Cup winner went on to praise the individual quality of former Bayern targets Hudson-Odoi and Pulisic but stated that the game will ultimately be decided by the team’s overall performance.

“But yeah, they have some forwards, for example Hudson-Odoi or Christian Pulisic, who have some well-known qualities, but in football it’s not about single players, it’s about the team performance.”

Chelsea FC previously met Bayern Munich in the competition in the 2012 final where they won on penalties after a 1-1 stalemate after added extra-time.

The final is fondly remembered for Didier Drogba’s late headed goal in normal time which cancelled Muller’s strike in the 83rd minute. Drogba eventually converted the winning penalty as the Blues became the first London club to lift the Champions League crown.