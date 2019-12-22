‘Same level as Messi’, ‘Unplayable’, these Chelsea FC fans are delighted with star’s display vs Tottenham Hotspur

A section of Chelsea FC fans have expressed their delight over the performance of Willian following the club’s 2-0 Premier League win over Tottenham Hotspur on the road.

The Blues had gone into the game with just three points gained from the past five league games and there were regarded as the underdogs to Jose Mourinho’s Spurs.

However, they took the game to their London rivals from the off and managed to score twice in the first half – both through Willian, who ended a 11-match goalless league streak.

Willian scored a sublime curling effort which found the far bottom corner in the 12th minute and right before the interval, he ensured that converted the penalty resulting from Paulo Gazzaniga’s blatant foul on Marcos Alonso.

In the second half, Spurs found themselves down to 10 men at the hour mark after Heung-min Son’s stamp on Antonio Rudiger’s ribs and the man advantage saw the Blues comfortably play through the entire game.

The defensive display was top-notch on the day for the Blues as they restricted Spurs to one effort on target but Willian was likewise influential in the attack and had one of his best games in the Chelsea FC shirt.

Apart from finding the net, Willian had a 91 passing success rate – more than any other player, who started the match. He was also superb with his cross-field distribution and successfully found his teammates with seven of his eight long balls attempted.

Here are some of the Twitter Reactions:

WILLIAN IS ON THE SAME LEVEL AS MESSI 😎 — Kasuli (@SampaJR5) December 22, 2019

How do we get Willian to hate every team in the Premier League the same way he hates Spurs. He has been unplayable against Spurs today. World-class performance. — Vince™ (@Blue_Footy) December 22, 2019