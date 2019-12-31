‘Really poor again’, ‘Sell him’, these Arsenal fans want £63m-rated star to be sold

A selection of Arsenal fans have expressed their disappointment over the recent displays of Alexandre Lacazette and believe the striker should be sold by the club in the near future.

The Frenchman has recently started back-to-back games under new boss Mikel Arteta after sitting on the bench for three matches but he has failed to impress when the chances have come his way.

Lacazette endured a frustrating afternoon at Bournemouth where he managed zero shots on target and he squandered a clear-cut chance, which could have sealed the victory for the Gunners.

Against Chelsea, he was once more ineffective in and around the box and missed an opportunity early on where a better first touch, could have seen him test the goalkeeper at the least.

The former Lyon ended the derby with no shots on goal and that has added to the frustration among some fans, who believe the striker should be offloaded from the club.

Twitter Reactions:

Lacazette today was a disgrace. Petulant all game and this led to the free for their equaliser. Awful away record and I would hope if the club could get a 50m bid they would sell him — GoonerDub (@johnanthonyr4) December 29, 2019

I agree that he hasn’t lived up to the hype. We would rather sell now than later. — Duzie Leadwell (@Duzie_) December 29, 2019

imho… I'd sell Lacazette in Jan. & actually play Pepe out on the RW. Reiss looked good today but very Iwobi-esque (needs to be more clinical) – give him the shout on the LW & play Auba at his poacher central spot



Use the money to get another CB & Xhaka's for a CDM#COYG — Bills Mafia Gunner (@BillsMafiaGoon) December 29, 2019

Lacazette really poor again I thought. We need to offload in the summer. — Darren (@SouthWestAFC) December 29, 2019

Arsenal could recall Nketiah and sell Lacazette this January and not skip a beat. — First Class Gooner (@Imperial_gooner) December 30, 2019

Lacazette, who is valued at £63m, as per Transfermarkt, appeared jaded after just 70 minutes on the clock but Arteta persisted with him for the entire game which clearly didn’t work out.

Arsenal are set to host Manchester United at home on New Year’s Day and Lacazette could possibly drop to the bench after a couple of poor displays under Arteta.

Aubameyang could be tasked to lead the line with Nicolas Pepe and probably Gabriel Martinelli, if he has recovered from a hamstring concern, featuring out wide.