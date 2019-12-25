‘Prime Xavi’, ‘Fantastic News’, these Arsenal fans are looking forward to 23-year-old star playing under Mikel Arteta

A section of the Arsenal supporters are pleased with the return of Daniel Ceballos to the training pitch and are looking forward to the midfielder making an impression under new manager Mikel Arteta.

Ceballos has been out of action for more than a month with a hamstring problem sustained during the backend of the Europa League game at Vitoria.

He has since missed nine games for the club across all competitions but he looks on course to make a comeback before the turn of the year, having returned to light first-team training.

Ceballos made a quick impression with the Gunners at the beginning of the campaign as he was able to pick up the man of the match against Burnley where he grabbed a couple of assists.

However, his performances have since not been to a similar level, barring a few contributions in Europe, and he has the opportunity to prove his worth to the team when he is reinstated to the lineup.

New Gunners boss Arteta is likely to play three in the midfield judging by the tactics opted at former club Manchester City, where he has the assistant manager and in this case, Ceballos may see more action during the coming months.

There are no doubts regarding the Spaniard’s distribution which is around 88 percent overall but he needs to find the cutting edge to his gameplay in the final third which was a concern prior to his injury setback.

The 23-year-old may not feature in the Boxing Day clash due to the limited fitness but there has been a positive reaction towards his comeback and a few believe he could be transformed in a different player under the tutelage of Arteta.

