‘Prime Roberto Carlos’, ‘Top class’, some Chelsea FC fans praise 28-year-old’s display vs Tottenham Hotspur

A selection of Chelsea FC fans have appreciated the performance from Marcos Alonso during the club’s 2-0 derby win over Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

The west London giants were deemed as the underdogs for the derby at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium but they managed to outclass their London rivals with a comfortable 2-0 triumph.

Blues boss Frank Lampard went with a 3-4-3 from the start of the game and Alonso was a surprise choice at left wing-back, given he had not featured since the 4-4 Champions League draw at Ajax last month.

The 28-year-old has come for criticism from the fans for his displays over the past year but against Spurs, he came up with a solid performance where he made the joint-most number of tackles (4) for the Blues.

Compared to Cesar Azpilicueta on the opposite end, Alonso was handed with the freedom to attack with the defensive assurance at the back and he created the second goal as his position caused trouble for Gazzaniga.

The Spurs goalkeeper had a simple clearance to make right towards the end of the half but Alonso’s presence saw him miss his kick and ended up fouling the Spaniard instead.

The resultant penalty, following a VAR review, was converted by Willian and that sealed a comfortable victory for Frank Lampard’s side, who restricted Spurs to a single shot on target.

It is no surprise that Alonso has fared impressively in the left wing-back, where he found most of his success under Conte and some Chelsea FC fans have reacted positively towards the performance.

Twitter Reactions:

👏👏👏

And Alonso too, he had a superb game today. — Charlie Don't Surf (@Chris01044) December 22, 2019

Marcos Alonso covered more distance than any other player on either team, the Spaniard had the most touches of the ball and made the joint-most tackles of any Chelsea player. #CFC 💪@marcosalonso03 #spurs #cfc — Majid Al-Qattan (@MajidCFC) December 22, 2019

I understand that Willian hates Tottenham but Alonso man, never fails to turn prime Roberto Carlos. — Opara (@mallam_cofii) December 22, 2019

No matter what anyone says Marcos Alonso will always be a top class wing back. As a left back he’s poor but he’s a different player in the LWB role. Was exception today as well. #CFC — Liam O'Gorman (@CFC_LOG) December 22, 2019