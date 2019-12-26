Pogba and Greenwood start, Strongest Predicted Manchester United lineup (4-2-3-1) to beat Newcastle United on Boxing Day

Manchester United will be eyeing their first win in three Premier League games when they entertain Newcastle United at Old Trafford on Boxing Day.

The Red Devils have tended to struggle against the mid-table teams under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer but the manager will be hoping for a strong response from his side against the Magpies.

The Tyneside outfit registered a surprise 1-0 win against them at St James’ Park earlier this term but United have a good home record against the Magpies, having won the past three league encounters.

Formation: 4-2-3-1

Predicted Manchester United Lineup:

David de Gea is expected to feature in goal despite his horrendous error which contributed to the opening goal scored by Watford in the 2-0 defeat last weekend.

In the defence, Solskjaer has often been reluctant to change things around but we are anticipating a solitary change with Luke Shaw being replaced by Ashley Young. Shaw made as many as six tackles during the course of the game but he did have a tough time dealing with Ismaila Sarr.

In the midfield, Fred and Scott McTominay are expected to start. Both players did not have the best of games at Vicarage Road but overall, they have been impressive as a pair in recent months. Ahead of them, Paul Pogba should feature in the number 10 spot.

The Frenchman had an interesting cameo after his injury comeback at Watford and Solskjaer has already talked up the prospect of him playing in an advanced attacking position for the club. Pogba’s return should provide United with the added creativity to beat teams, who are prepared to sit and defend to negate the counter-attack.

Elsewhere, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial are pretty much certainties to start but there could be a change on the right wing with Mason Greenwood replacing Daniel James, who has looked fatigued after starting in 17 of the club’s 18 matches this season.

How Man United could line up vs Newcastle United