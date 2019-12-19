‘Plays like Robben’, ‘Better than Zaha,’ these Chelsea FC fans want club to sign £27m-rated winger

A selection of Chelsea FC fans believe the club should move for the services of Samuel Chukwueze from Villarreal when the transfer window reopens at the end of the month.
The Nigeria international has been with the Yellow Submarines for the past two years and during this period, he has progressed from the reserve side to become a regular first-team star.
In the current campaign, he has amassed a tally of five goals and one assist in all competitions but he could have quite easily added more goals to his tally with some better finishing.
Still, the potential is there to see in the 20-year-old and a few Chelsea FC fans believe the winger, who is a huge admirer of Arjen Robben, can be a quality signing during the January transfer window.
Chukwueze is presently one of the players being monitored by the Blues with manager Frank Lampard keen on strengthening the attack further for the second half of the season where they have a crucial Champions League round of 16 tie against Bayern Munich.
Chukwueze, who is valued at £27m, as per Transfermarkt, has largely featured on the right side of the attack from where he has preferred to cut inside with strong left foot.
He has shown sheer pace and impressive dribbling on the counter-attack but there remain question marks regarding his end product, given he has got himself into a few scoring positions and failed to find the net.
