Michael Owen gives his prediction for Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea FC

Former Liverpool and Manchester United star Michael Owen has stated his prediction for Sunday’s Premier League clash between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

Spurs go into the game with the better run of form since the last international break and they have managed four wins from the past five league games compared to the Blues’ one.

As such, they are holding the upper hand ahead of the cross-town derby at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium and Owen has backed Spurs to come out with a 2-1 win in a closely fought contest.

“Chelsea have lost four of their last five in the league while Spurs have won three of their last four and I think it will be the hosts who take maximum points from what promises to be an entertaining game between these two great rivals,” he told BetVictor.

Blues boss Frank Lampard has gone with an attacking mindset in the games against the so-called big-six this season and although the club have dominated some of the matches, they have come up with nothing to show in terms of points.

The approach for the forthcoming derby is unlikely to change and Lampard will be hoping that his young group of players can provide a strong response on the back of successive defeats in the Premier League to Everton and Bournemouth.

Spurs, on the other hand, have excelled under the guidance of Mourinho and the former Chelsea boss would no doubt want to get the better of Lampard, having been beaten last season when he was the head coach of Manchester United against Derby County with whom the 41-year-old started his managerial career.