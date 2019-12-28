Michael Owen gives his prediction for Arsenal vs Chelsea FC

Former Premier League star Michael Owen has predicted the forthcoming league clash between Arsenal and Chelsea from the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

The Gunners have recently picked up draws against Everton and Bournemouth and the latter was under the guidance of Mikel Arteta, who made his managerial debut.

Still, their recent record has been poor with just one victory from 11 matches and they face another tricky challenge with Frank Lampard’s side making the trip to north London.

However, the Blues have not been in top form themselves and a run of just two wins from seven league games sees them holding onto the fourth spot b by a mere two points over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

As a result, neither side have been overly impressive on the form table and Owen, while provided his predictions through his BetVictor blog has fancied a share of the spoils.

“Chelsea have lost seven league games so far this season, and they were brought back down to earth after the euphoria of their win at Spurs on Sunday when they lost to Southampton at the Bridge on Boxing Day,” he said. “This will be Mikel Arteta’s first game in charge of Arsenal at the Emirates and, after workmanlike draws at Everton and Bournemouth, I think the Gunners will have to again settle for a point in this London derby.”

Arsenal are currently 11th in the Premier League standings and they are eight points adrift of Chelsea FC, who are occupy the final Champions League spot.

As such, a draw may not have much of an impact on the Blues but the same can’t be said for the Gunners, who need to return to winning ways especially at home, where have picked up just three points from the previous five matches.