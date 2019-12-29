Mesut Ozil sends fresh message to Arsenal fans after Chelsea FC defeat

Arsenal attacker Mesut Ozil has sent a Twitter message for the club’s fans following the disappointing 2-1 loss to Chelsea FC in the Premier League.

The German had a strong beginning to the game and he impressed with some pieces of skills through which evaded his opponents – much to the delight of the Gunners fans.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored the opener for the Gunners after just 13 minutes on the watch but that was not sufficient to hand the win after a dramatic late comeback from Chelsea FC at the Emirates Stadium.

A Bernd Leno howler saw Jorginho gifted with a simple tap-in for the equaliser and in the 87th minute, Tammy Abraham completed an unlikely comeback at one stage after turning around Shkodran Mustafi before slotting the ball between Leno’s legs.

This has frustrated a large selection of Gunners fans and Ozil has shared his disappointment over the result, particularly with the first-half performance coming to no avail.

Here is Mesut Ozil’s tweet….

Today's result hurts after our best performance for a while. We didn't deserve to lose. But thanks for your amazing support at home this afternoon ⚽ We go again on Wednesday – together ❤🙏🏼 #M1Ö #YaGunnersYa @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/ykQvkiSyfM — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) December 29, 2019

Ozil made two key passes through the opening half and he made movements in the final third which the Blues could not deal with until the introduction of Jorginho.

Jorginho was the standout performer for the Blues with six interceptions and he was probably fortunate to escape a red card after getting away with a couple of fouls after his initial booking.