Martinelli and Smith-Rowe start, Strongest Predicted Arsenal lineup (4-2-3-1) to beat Everton on Saturday

Arsenal are scheduled to tackle Everton on the road in Saturday’s Premier League meeting at Goodison Park. The Gunners are set to continue under interim boss Freddie Ljungberg for the time being with new manager Mikel Arteta only due to take charge of the club on Sunday.

Formation: 4-2-3-1

Predicted Lineup:

Bernd Leno has made a staggering 73 saves from 17 matches and he has saved the club’s blushes in a number of games. The club’s November Player of the Month is expected to start in goal.

In the defence, Ljungberg will have to make an enforced change at left-back with Sead Kolasinac out for the rest of the year with an ankle ligament problem. He should be replaced by Bukayo Saka, who will have to adapt to the makeshift role for the second game on the bounce. The other change could happen at the heart of the backline with David Luiz replacing Sokratis, who is suspended after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season.

In the midfield, Granit Xhaka will definitely return to the starting XI after missing the past week due to the concussion protocols for the head knock at West Ham United. The Swiss will most certainly partner Lucas Torreira, who was one of the club’s better performers in the 3-0 loss to Manchester City last weekend. He made four tackles which was the most for any player in that game.

In the attack front, Mesut Ozil could get the axe following his non-existent display against the Cityzens. We are anticipating Emile Smith-Rowe to be handed with his maiden Premier League start after impressing with his quick passing in a solid league debut off the bench last weekend.

Elsewhere, things should remain unchanged with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leading the line ahead of Alexandre Lacazette. Gabriel Martinelli, who has been one of the finds of the season, should flank the club-captain alongside Nicolas Pepe.

Predicted Arsenal lineup vs Everton (4-2-3-1): Bernd Leno, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Calum Chambers, David Luiz, Bukayo Saka, Granit Xhaka, Lucas Torreira, Nicolas Pepe, Emile Smith-Rowe, Gabriel Martinelli, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang