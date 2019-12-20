Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea FC

BBC football expert Mark Lawrenson has stated his prediction for Sunday’s Premier League clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea FC at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

Spurs have been in superb form since the appointment of Jose Mourinho as their new head coach last month and they have won four of their five league games under the Portuguese.

In the same timeline, the Blues have stuttered with just three points attained from five matches and they are presently clinging onto the fourth spot with a three-point gap over Spurs.

Speaking on BBC Sport, Lawrenson acknowledged that Lampard has done an impressive job at Stamford Bridge but believes the managerial inexperience may have contributed to the untimely drop in league form during the festive period.

He told: “Blues boss Frank Lampard has done a very good job far and, as well as being easy on the eye, Chelsea have played very well at times this season. But there are still occasions when they are not quite at it, which you can put down to their manager’s inexperience.”

As a result, the former Liverpool man feels Spurs should have the edge in the counter and believes it won’t be a disappointment even if they play out a stalemate.

He added: “I think it is Spurs who will get bragging rights this weekend but, even if they do not win this game, they are certainly back in the race for the Champions League places now.”

Lawrenson has predicted a 2-0 victory for Spurs on Sunday and it will be interesting to see whether they can secure the three points which would put them ahead of the Blues in the standings.

Lampard’s side, meanwhile, will want to bounce back after two successive league defeats and the players will surely come up with an attacking mindset, judging by the manager’s tactics this term.