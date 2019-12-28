Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Arsenal vs Chelsea FC

BBC football expert Mark Lawrenson has predicted the Premier League clash between Arsenal and Chelsea FC at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Gunners have been in a dreadful run of form in the Premier League and they have managed just one win from the past 11 top-flight matches under three different head coaches.

In comparison, the Blues have fared much better with the fourth spot still under their grasp but their recent streak has been poor with just two wins from seven league outings, after previous winning six on the trot.

As a result, both sides are not going through the best of phases of their season and Lawrenson has predicted a 1-1 draw as the players from both teams will be up for the final London derby of the year.

Arsenal find themselves without a win from five home games in the Premier League and in comparison, Chelsea FC have fared impressively away from home with three victories from the past five outings.

Based on this, Lampard’s side seem to have the upper hand but their recent record at the Emirates stadium has not been great with just one point garnered from the past three league meetings at the stadium.