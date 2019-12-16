‘Make it happen’, ‘Please sign him,’ these Manchester United fans want club to sign Arsenal attacker

A selection of Manchester United fans have made the surprise suggestion that the club should look into the signing of Mesut Ozil from Arsenal during the winter transfer window.

The German has produced a mixed bag of performances since penning a new deal with the Gunners last year and on Sunday, he had a below-par display against Manchester City as he was substituted on the hour mark.

As a result, he is going through a difficult campaign by his high standards and it can be said that he has started the regression phase as he is struggling to influence the proceedings in an attacking point of view.

Despite this, a few United fans have suggested that Ozil could be a quality purchase at the turn of the year and some believe he can take up the number 10 role where Jesse Lingard has failed to impress.

Here are some of the reactions….

Ozil to United in January won't be a bad move provided he comes cheap.🤞 🤔 — Nomahelele's wife🇿🇦 (@Pal3sa1) December 15, 2019

I’d love to see Ozil play as a no10 at United instead of lingard https://t.co/RfXLAnNzl6 — PlayMaker (@jpabzinho) December 15, 2019

Imagine having him and Pogba in our midfield — A (@adam_14a) December 15, 2019

Please United sign ozil — nadeemh93 (@NadeemH93) December 15, 2019

Mesut Ozil to United. Make it happen @ManUtd — H I B A (@GlobalNomad_) December 15, 2019

United have lacked the creativity in the number 10 slot with the likes of Lingard, Juan Mata and Andreas Pereira failing to make regular goalscoring contributions for the team.

Ozil can certainly make the difference on his day with his quick link-up play and strong distribution, but such moments have been rare over the past year where he has been in and out of the starting XI for the Gunners.