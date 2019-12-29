‘Leave my club’, ‘Sell him’, some Chelsea FC fans are angry with 25-year-old star despite win at Arsenal

A selection of Chelsea FC fans have expressed their anger towards Emerson, who had a forgettable Premier League game against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

Emerson started in the left wing-back position for the second game on the bounce but he struggled from the off with Reiss Nelson clearly getting the better of him on a number of occasions.

Ultimately, he was also responsible for the opening Gunners goal where he was clearly ball watching from a corner as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang came from behind and scored with a header past Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The 25-year-old continued for another 20 minutes on the field following Aubameyang’s strike but Lampard eventually decided to revert to a traditional 4-2-3-1 formation with him getting the axe.

His replacement Jorginho put up an assured performance in the midfield and although he was fortunate to escape a red card, he made the difference with the key equaliser in the 83rd minute following Bernd Leno’s poor goalkeeping.

Chelsea FC completed the late comeback with a Tammy Abraham winner four minutes later but there were some fans, who were disappointed with Emerson during and after the game.

Twitter Reactions:

Emerson v Alonso is one of the most popular debates within the #Chelsea Twitter community. I think one thing we can all agree on is that neither is good enough for this team. #ARSCHE — Chelsea HQ (@Chelsea_HQ) December 29, 2019

I don't wanna hear Alonso would of stopped that header, Emerson was sleeping, Alonso would also be sleeping. Can't count the amount of lapses in concentration from both. New left-back needed, end of discussion. — MAH (@matissearmani) December 29, 2019

Emerson and Alonso leave my club please — Ü (@charlesnkanga) December 29, 2019

Is Emerson a footballer? Sell him. — RB1905 (@RoyaleBlue1905_) December 29, 2019

Some facts..



1). 4-3-3 should be Chelsea’s go to formation

2). Tammy is good enough to be Chelsea’s number 9

3). Lampard is learning how to manage in game

4). Emerson was overrated by all of us

5). Jorginho is Chelsea’s engine that makes the team run smoothly — Conn (@ConnCFC) December 29, 2019

With the transfer window set to open this week, Chelsea FC are bound to move for another left-sided defender and it remains to be seen whether one of Marcos Alonso or Emerson head through the exit door to compensate for the new signing.