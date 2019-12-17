Jose Mourinho sends warning to Chelsea FC ahead of crucial Premier League derby

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has said that his team are eagerly waiting for the forthcoming Premier League contest against Chelsea FC at home.

The north London giants sacked Mauricio Pochettino from the helm during the international break and Mourinho was instantly appointed as the new head coach.

Since then, the Capital outfit have excelled with four wins in five league appearances and that has closed the gap to the final Champions League spot to just three points.

In the same period of time, the Blues have been in a dreaded run form and their tally of three points from five league matches has put them at the risk of losing out on the fourth spot, which appeared a guarantee at one point of time.

Shortly after the 2-1 win over Wolves, Mourinho was pleased with the workrate shown by his players and said that his team will be waiting for the London derby against Chelsea FC, where they have the opportunity to claim the fourth spot with a derby win.

“I have to say that the way my boys worked hard, the way so many of our fans – in the cold, in the rain – were with the team until the last seconds. I cannot ask for more, the only thing I can ask now is that next weekend [against Chelsea FC], we are there waiting for them,” he told.