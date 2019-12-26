James and Pulisic start, Strongest Predicted Chelsea FC lineup (4-2-3-1) to beat Southampton on Boxing Day

Chelsea FC will be eyeing a second Premier League win on the bounce when they tackle Southampton at Stamford Bridge on Boxing Day.

Blues boss Frank Lampard came with a tactical masterclass to outwit Tottenham Hotspur and Jose Mourinho last weekend.

The focus should now lie on continuity and Lampard will be hoping that his team can build up a winning run ahead of the New Year.

Formation: 4-2-3-1

Predicted Chelsea FC Lineup:

Kepa Arrizabalaga is a definite starter in goal. At the heart of the defence, Lampard may revert to a two-man combination and Antonio Rudiger could be offered with a breather, having just returned from an injury. Hence, we are fancying Fikayo Tomori and Kurt Zouma to make up the central defence.

At right-back, Reece James could get the nod over Cesar Azpilicueta, who is struggling with a minor hamstring concern. Marcos Alonso will definitely command the left-back spot after an impressive return to first-team action against Tottenham, where he made four tackles and grabbed a key assist.

In the centre of the park, Mateo Kovacic may drop to the bench as part of the rotation policy and we are fancying Jorginho to accompany N’Golo Kante. Kovacic has undoubtedly been the best midfield player for the Blues this term but Lampard may consider resting him to keep him afresh for the forthcoming games, considering he has looked a bit jaded.

In the attack front, Christian Pulisic should return to the fray after being an unused substitute against Spurs. He should feature on the left-wing. Besides this, it should be the regular choices. Mason Mount and Willian, who had a stellar game at Spurs, should feature in the number 10 and right-wing roles with Tammy Abraham leading the line.

Predicted Chelsea XI: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Reece James, Kurt Zouma, Fikayo Tomori, Marcos Alonso, N’Golo Kante, Jorginho, Willian, Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic, Tammy Abraham

How Chelsea could line up vs Southampton