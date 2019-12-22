James and Kovacic start, Strongest Predicted Chelsea FC lineup (4-3-3) to beat Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday

Chelsea are set to face Tottenham Hotspur on the road in Sunday’s London derby in the Premier League. The Blues are currently in a poor run of form with just three points gained from the past four games and they face the risk of losing their fourth spot on the table, should they succumb to a defeat against Jose Mourinho’s side.

As such, Frank Lampard will surely prepare his side with the mindset of winning the derby but that won’t be an easy task, particularly with their London rivals bagging 12 points from the five Premier League games where they have been managed by ex-Blues boss Mourinho.

Formation: 4-3-3

Predicted Lineup:

Kepa Arrizabalaga has had shaky moments with his distribution and there are reports suggesting that a new goalkeeping coach could be acquired to sort his concerns. Still, he is the undisputed player when it comes to the shot-stopping duties.

In the defence, there could be the solitary change with Emerson making way for Reece James. The Blues graduate should slot into the right-back spot with Cesar Azpilicueta on the opposite end of the central defenders.

Antonio Rudiger and Kurt Zouma should continue at the heart of the backline. There is the choice of fielding Fikayo Tomori ahead of Zouma but the Frenchman would surely be hard done by after winning nine aerial duels against Bournemouth alongside a last-ditch tackle.

In the centre of the park, Lampard should go with the experience and Mason Mount is likely to be dropped. Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic and N’Golo Kante should make up the heart of the midfield with the latter likely to be offered with the license to link up with his teammates further up the field.

In the attack front, no changes are expected, Willian and Chrisian Pulisic should continue on the right and left wing respectively with Tammy Abraham leading the line. There is the temptation to play Callum Hudson-Odoi but the teenager has done very little over the past few weeks to knock the door for a starting role.

Predicted Chelsea Lineup: Arrizabalaga; James, Rudiger, Zouma, Azpilicueta; Kante, Jorginho, Kovacic; Willian, Pulisic, Abraham.

How Chelsea will line up vs Tottenham Hotspur: