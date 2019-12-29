‘He was fantastic’, ‘Full of hunger’, these Arsenal fans are impressed with one player after Chelsea FC defeat

A section of Arsenal fans have appreciated the performance of David Luiz during the club’s 2-1 defeat to Chelsea FC in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

The Gunners made a bright start to the derby as they took the game to their London rivals and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored within the 13th minute after an assist from Calum Chambers.

They continued to dominate the proceedings for the next 20 minutes but there was a momentum shift after Blues boss Frank Lampard brought in Jorginho and changed to a traditional 4-2-3-1 formation.

The Blues were certainly the better team through the second half as they kept the pressure on the Gunners and they eventually bagged two late goals between the 84th and 87th minute to seal a dramatic comeback.

Luiz was impressive during the backend of the game and he ended the match by making six clearances, two blocks and winning three aerial duels in the process, as per whoscored.

He could have done better to stop Willian’s pass for Abraham’s winner but Shkodran Mustafi was probably more to blame as he was easily turned around by the Chelsea FC marksman, who scored past Leno’s legs.

As a result, there has been a generally positive reaction towards Luiz’s performance which has been a rare sight since his summer move. Here are some of the fans’ views on Twitter….

Credit to David Luiz. Was solid today — 🎶Nobody Better than Mikel Arteta 🎶 (@BackArteta) December 29, 2019

David Luiz was fantastic today. Should've sorted it out for Abraham's goal, but I think he deserves real credit for his overall performance, some massive blocks in there and full of hunger. pic.twitter.com/s5MviczBoO — 🇨🇦 Gooner (@ArsenalCanada04) December 29, 2019

You won’t hear much of it, but credit where credit’s due, David Luiz was immense throughout that game. Mustafi looked alright too, until his brainlessness started to show again towards the end of the game — Abdul-Mueen (@Mueen11_) December 29, 2019

Gotta give credit where it's due . @DavidLuiz_4 has been absolutely immense today. @Aubameyang7 as well. Never question his workrate again. The fans who are asking for Auba to be sold , need to be deported to another club ASAP ! #ARSCHE #COYG — JustArsenalThings (@JustArsenalThi1) December 29, 2019

Feel sorry for David Luiz. He really stepped up today, had his best game for Arsenal, pity it all went down for nothing. — The Art of Arshavin (@DarkSide_AFC) December 29, 2019