‘He did everything’, ‘Workrate was immense’, these Arsenal fans are delighted with display of £63m-rated star vs Chelsea

Many Arsenal fans have hailed the attitude of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who came up with a solid performance on both ends of the playing field against Chelsea.

Aubameyang had recently been criticised for a couple of average displays against Everton and Manchester City, where he managed just 23 touches on average.

However, with the appointment of Mikel Arteta as the new manager, Aubameyang has operated from the left wing and he has certainly shown a better commitment with the ambition of tracking back and helping out Bukayo Saka.

Aubameyang scored for the second-straight game for the Gunners and though, the club suffered a 2-1 defeat in the end, many fans appreciated the tireless performance from the marksman.

The Gabon international was the best rated Arsenal player, as per whoscored, and he ended the derby with one goal. In the defensive point of view, he managed three tackles, two clearances and two interceptions, and that capped off a sublime all-round display from the captain.

Aubameyang played both ends of the pitch. Attacking, defending, i think he was even lined up to get a pint at half time. He did EVERYTHING!!! — AG (@AGo1) December 29, 2019

Look at Aubameyang put in a whole shift today defending scoring. I don’t blame him if he leaves at all. — Balötelli (@Tagaluccl) December 29, 2019

Final point on today’s game goes to the excellent Aubameyang. A captain’s performance with grit and attitude. Played his absolute heart out. #AFC #Arsenal — Daniel Cutts (@Journo_Slash) December 29, 2019

Aubameyang really committed on both sides of the ball today #ARSCHE — Dwight Barnes (@dwight_barnes) December 29, 2019

I was impressed with Aubameyang's workrate.

Torreira played well.

Ozil was superb in the first half.

Leno made a mistake but I know he will come back stronger.

Solid performance from Luiz.

Arteta will make it at arsenal. I believe that. — Paa (@Paa40472042) December 29, 2019

I honestly feel so much pity for Aubameyang. Man's played out his socks out there today and even got us our only goal. Energy and workrate was immense. My Captain 🙌 — JoeyCentric™ (@IamChuzak) December 29, 2019

Aubameyang has now bagged 15 goals in all competitions and that includes 13 in the Premier League. While this stands as a positive statistic, it is certainly concerning for the Gunners with the striker contributing 50 percent of their goal tally in the league this term.

Aubameyang, who is valued at £63m via Transfermarkt, has just 18 months remaining on his current with the north London giants. He could potentially leave the Gunners next summer unless they are able to negotiate a new contract by the end of the campaign.