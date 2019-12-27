‘Has been poor’, ‘Simply bad’, some Chelsea FC fans are unhappy with £120,000-a-week star after Southampton defeat

A section of the Chelsea FC fans have slammed the performance of Callum Hudson-Odoi following the club’s 2-0 Premier League defeat to Southampton at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues had the opportunity to register a second league victory on the bounce but instead, they produced a below-par performanace against the Saints, who picked up another surprise result in the Capital.

Hudson-Odoi was handed with a rare starting chance ahead of Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic but he failed to make it count with an average display on both ends of the field.

The attacker was unable to support in a defensive point of view on a couple of situations during the game and in the final third, he struggled to test the keeper with all three of his shots being off target.

As a result, the England international was substituted shortly after the hour mark and the fans have now criticised his performance with some believing that he should perform much better after landing a new £120,000-a-week contract earlier in the campaign.

Here are some of the reactions from Chelsea FC fans on Twitter…

If you don’t think Calum Hudson-Odoi needs a loan then you are bloody nuts. — Uber Chelsea FC 🏆 (@UberCheIseaFC) December 26, 2019

Hudson-Odoi needs to fix up. He has been poor. — Vince™ (@Blue_Footy) December 26, 2019

Sarri said Hudson Odoi wasn’t ready but we thought he just didn’t like playing our youngsters. Now look at him now, Odoi finessed us into giving him more money. — Stifler (@OboiStif) December 26, 2019

Christian Pulisic is head and shoulders above Callum Hudson-Odoi right now.



No doubt about it.#CFC — Absolute Chelsea (@AbsoluteChelsea) December 26, 2019

I thought wrong. Hudson-Odoi is just simply bad, Willian is just Willian, very inconsistent. Feeling almost sorry for Tammy for having no support. #CFC https://t.co/9Zpb3bOx0W — Khai (@HazardKhai) December 26, 2019

Hudson-Odoi made a tremendous comeback from his Achilles injury earlier in September and he went through a sequence of six games where he either assisted or scored for the Blues.

However, he has since struggled to cement a regular starting berth with the form of Pulisic and Mount, and it won’t be a surprise, if he is dropped to the bench for Chelsea’s Premier League clash against Arsenal this weekend.