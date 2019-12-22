‘Has been outstanding’, ‘Has to start every game’, these Arsenal fans are delighted with 24-year-old’s display in Everton draw

A section of the Arsenal supporters have heaped praise on one defender following the club’s 1-1 draw against Everton on the road in the Premier League.

The Gunners had gone into the game on the back of a humiliating 3-0 defeat to Manchester City, where they could have conceded more goals barring the key saves from Bernd Leno.

Against the Toffees, the Gunners were largely ineffective in the final third of the pitch as they managed just two shots on target and the same was the case with Everton, who failed to test Leno.

As a result, the north London giants were able to pick up their first clean sheet in any competition since the October international break and Calum Chambers had a huge role to play at the heart of the backline.

The England international was commanding in the air as he dominated the proceedings against Cenk Tosun and Dominic Calvert-Lewin and he ended the game by winning seven aerial duels from eight attempts.

The 24-year-old also impressed with a 100 percent tackle success from his three attempts and he was eventually named as the man of the match in what was a dull affair on the creative side of things.

Following the game, a number of Gunners fans have reacted positively to the defender’s performance, which allowed the Gunners to pick up their third clean sheet of the league campaign.

Twitter Reactions:

Calum chambers has been very good again today 🤷‍♂️ — AFCScotty (@afc_scotty) December 21, 2019

Chambers has had a better game today. Seems more on the front foot. He has been caught back peddling and hesitant in previous games. But today he seems committed to every tackle — AFCZafar (@AfcZafar) December 21, 2019

Chambers has been outstanding today easily MOTM — Tate (@tb18afc) December 21, 2019

Chambers has to start every game. Solid. — The Arsenal (@AFC5994) December 21, 2019

MOTM goes to Chambers. Calm and composed, nothing extraordinary. Just keeps things simple and does the basics right. Will be a miss when we line up against Bournemouth with Sokratis-Luiz. — LTArsenal™ (@ltarsenal) December 21, 2019

Arsenal backline should be build around calum chambers — omar jobe (@papaoch10) December 21, 2019

Despite the positives, Chambers picked up a late booking for a needless foul due to his poor first touch. Owing to this, he has triggered a one-match ban for reaching the five yellow card limit ahead of the 19th gameweek.

As a result, Arsenal won’t be without his services for Mikel Arteta’s managerial debut. David Luiz, who had a solid display, should partner Sokratis, who served a similar domestic ban to Chambers during the Merseyside trip.