‘Get it done’, ‘As huge as Van Dijk’, these Arsenal fans want club to sign £55m star in January

A selection of Arsenal fans have urged the club to pursue the services of Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli when the transfer window reopens next week.

The Senegal international has been a mainstay for the Naples outfit for the past five years but he is said to be considering his future following the club’s struggles in the Serie A this term.

The Gunners have been occasionally linked with the centre-back in recent years without any progress but football expert Ian McGarry has claimed that there has been contact between the club and Napoli through a third-party.

McGarry has still stressed that it is nothing more than the initial speculation but some of the club’s supporters have become optimistic of the club’s prospects of signing the 28-year-old centre-back.

Koulibaly has been valued in excess of £100m in recent transfer windows but it appears that Napoli could accept a significantly lesser value of £55m with president Aurelio de Laurentiis planning an overhaul of the squad.

Here are some of the reactions from Gunners fans on Twitter…

If Arsenal sign Kalidou Koulibaly you're all finished



20/21 League Winners — Carlo (@Carloftbl) December 25, 2019

Koulibaly to Arsenal will be just as huge as Van Dijk to Liverpool — pop out (@CallumCraggs) December 25, 2019

Kolasinac and Torreira for Koulibaly.



Xhaka to Hertha, Sander Berge and Thomas Partey in.



Get it done @Arsenal @m8arteta — NK (@AFCNK) December 25, 2019

My biggest transfer fantasy would be @Arsenal getting Koulibaly & Ndidi while only losing Torreira & Kolasinac in the process. A defensive base of Tierney, Saliba, Koulibaly, Bellerin/AMN + a midfield pivot of Ndidi/Guendouzi would be sensational, Arteta will make us contenders. https://t.co/nXnudTO7VT — RP (@RP_3313) December 25, 2019

As unlikely as it is, if @Arsenal somehow sign Kalidou Koulibaly, it would be the most important signing in the last 15 years. There is no argument he is a top 5 defender in the world. He would instantly take us up 10 levels and he is the perfect player to teach Saliba. A dream. pic.twitter.com/0DYV42fWjR — Eduardo Hagn (@EduardoHagn) December 25, 2019

The Gunners return to league action on Boxing Day with an away game at Bournemouth. The clash will present the fans with the first opportunity to see Mikel Arteta in a managerial capacity following his appointment last week.