‘Get it done’, ‘As huge as Van Dijk’, these Arsenal fans want club to sign £55m star in January

A selection of Arsenal fans have urged the club to pursue the services of Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli when the transfer window reopens next week.
The Senegal international has been a mainstay for the Naples outfit for the past five years but he is said to be considering his future following the club’s struggles in the Serie A this term.
The Gunners have been occasionally linked with the centre-back in recent years without any progress but football expert Ian McGarry has claimed that there has been contact between the club and Napoli through a third-party.
McGarry has still stressed that it is nothing more than the initial speculation but some of the club’s supporters have become optimistic of the club’s prospects of signing the 28-year-old centre-back.
Koulibaly has been valued in excess of £100m in recent transfer windows but it appears that Napoli could accept a significantly lesser value of £55m with president Aurelio de Laurentiis planning an overhaul of the squad.
Here are some of the reactions from Gunners fans on Twitter…
The Gunners return to league action on Boxing Day with an away game at Bournemouth. The clash will present the fans with the first opportunity to see Mikel Arteta in a managerial capacity following his appointment last week.