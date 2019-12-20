Frank Lampard told to sign ‘little magician’ for Chelsea FC

Former Premier League star Tim Sherwood has urged Chelsea FC manager Frank Lampard to pursue a ‘little magician’ who can make the difference in the final third of the field.

The Blues have experienced a good first half to the season under Lampard but they have recently stuttered with just three points attained from the past five league matches.

As a result, they are under threat of losing the final Champions League place, particularly with Tottenham Hotspur just three points behind ahead of the London derby this weekend.

Speaking to Premier League productions, Sherwood said that Lampard needs to find a solution for the current situation where the Blues have struggled to score goals against teams, who are prepared to sit back and defend.

He added that the west London side would surely go into the transfer market after their ban was lifted and believes Lampard should sign a ‘little magician’ who can replace the goals and assists, contributed by ex-player Eden Hazard.

“They’re asking questions now so Frank, I sense a wee bit of self-preservation there in his interviews. We’ve all done it, I was a master of that,” Sherwood told Premier League Productions, as per Metro. “And listen, he needs to put it right. Now’s the test of your managerial credentials. I think they will go into the transfer market now, I think they need to find a little magician like Eden Hazard.”

Isco has recently emerged as a transfer target for the Blues and reports have claimed that the club have already lodged an offer to land his signature at the turn of the year.

Furthermore, it is stated that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez may have no objection to the approach and a deal could be a distinct possibility when the transfer window reopens next month.