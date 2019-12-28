Kovacic and Pulisic start, Strongest Predicted Chelsea FC lineup (4-2-3-1) to beat Arsenal on Sunday

Chelsea FC are scheduled to face London rivals Arsenal on the road in their final Premier League game of the year. The Blues have stumbled over the past few weeks with just two wins from seven league games and they are now clinging onto the final Champions League spot by the finest of margins.

As a result, they can’t afford another setback at the home of their cross-town rivals but the game could present a tricky challenge for them, considering the Gunners are working under new boss Mikel Arteta, who could lift the players in his first home game in charge of the club.

Formation: 4-2-3-1

Predicted Chelsea FC Lineup:

Kepa Arrizabalaga has played in every league game for the Blues this term and he is expected to start between the sticks. In the defence, Frank Lampard should dispense with the three-man backline after the ineffectiveness in the attack against Southampton on Boxing Day.

Hence, we are anticipating a traditional 4-2-3-1 setup. Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso, who is set to return from a muscle injury, should feature in the full-back spots with Antonio Rudiger and Fikayo Tomori slotting into the central defensive places.

In the centre of the park, Mateo Kovacic is set to return after his one-match suspension. The Croatian is likely to partner N’Golo Kante meaning that Jorginho should drop to the bench. Kante had a bizarrely average performance against the Saints in midweek but the Frenchman should put the game behind for the crunch derby.

Further forward, Callum Hudson-Odoi will mostly be axed from the starting XI after another under-par showing. He should be replaced by Christian Pulisic on the left wing. Mason Mount should make his re-entry in the starting XI in the number 10 role with Willian on the right side of the attack.

Tammy Abraham has failed to score in the past four Premier League games for Chelsea FC but he should pose a challenge for the Gunners backline with his relatively good hold-up play and strong finishing skills especially in the box.

Predicted Chelsea FC lineup (4-2-3-1): Kepa Arrizabalaga, Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger, Fikayo Tomori, Marcos Alonso, Mateo Kovacic, N’Golo Kante, Christian Pulisic, Mason Mount, Willian, Tammy Abraham

