Chelsea FC ready £27m bid to sign 21-goal striker in January

Chelsea FC are reportedly planning to make a January approach to sign one of Europe’s in-form strikers from the Bundesliga. The west London giants are free to make new signings after their transfer ban was lifted earlier in the month and Frank Lampard is focused on bolstering the attacking department.

Tammy Abraham and Christian Pulisic have been among the goals with a combined 19 in all competitions but Lampard is still keen on improving his side further due to the Champions League round of 16 stage and the prospects of the teams below them catching up in the league.

According to The Express, the Blues are keen on landing the signature of Werner, who has amassed 21 goals and seven assists for Leipzig this term. It is added that he could be afforded for a relatively cheap sum due to the £27m release clause present on his existing contract.

Chelsea FC sealed a 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League over the weekend and that ended a two-match losing streak in the domestic division. That sees them with a four-point advantage over Sheffield United in the race for the final Champions League spot but Lampard nonetheless wants an improvement in the attack which has backfired on occasions.

Aside from Werner, the likes of Wilfried Zaha and Jadon Sancho have also been linked but a deal for the latter appears unlikely unless they agreed to loan him back to the Bundesliga leaders for the remainder of the league campaign.