Chelsea FC make £44.4m bid to sign Champions League winner next month

Chelsea FC have reportedly made a formal approach to sign Spanish playmaker Isco from Real Madrid during the 2020 January transfer window.

The Spaniard was on the Blues radar over the summer but the club were not able to strike a deal due to the transfer ban levied on them by FIFA.

They have, however, managed to reduce the embargo to just six months after a successful appeal at the CAS and are permitted to make new signings at the turn of the year.

According to El Desmarque, the Blues have placed a £44.4m offer on the table for Isco and they are optimistic of pushing through an agreement during the forthcoming transfer window.

Isco has been used sparingly under Zinedine Zidane this term and Wednesday’s start in the El Clasico was only the Spaniard’s fifth in La Liga since the beginning of the season.

As such, it is quite clear that he is struggling for regular gametime and reports claim that Los Blancos president Florentino Perez could sanction the attacker’s sale to the Blues next month.

The former Malaga man has been an influential figure at the Bernabeu over the past six years where he has won four Champions League titles, one La Liga crown and one Copa del Rey.

He has not been able to command a regular starting spot under Zidane and that could contribute towards his departure, particularly with his Euro 2020 place on the line.