Chelsea FC are now favourites to sign attacker with 11 goals and 11 assists this season

Chelsea FC have been touted as possible favourites to land the signature of Jadon Sancho from German side Borussia Dortmund.

The Blues have fared impressively during the first half of the campaign under Frank Lampard and they are currently fourth in the standings with a four-point advantage over rivals Manchester United.

With their transfer ban lifted earlier in the month, the club are free to sign new players at the turn of the year and Lampard has previously stated that he wants a creative player, who can replace the contribution made by former star Eden Hazard.

A number of high-profile names have been linked with the club in recent weeks but The Telegraph reports that the club are having an eye on Sancho’s situation, who is keen on a return to familiar surroundings in the English capital.

It is added that the west London giants are the front-runners to sign the former Manchester City and Watford youngster but he won’t come on the cheap with Dortmund said to expect fees in excess of £100m to sanction the teenager’s transfer away from the club.

Sancho has been a revelation for Dortmund since joining them in 2017. In the current campaign, he has been the leading performer with 11 goals and 11 assists in all competitions for the German outfit, who are seven points behind RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga.

Manchester United and Liverpool have also been credited with an interest in the England international in the past but it appears that the attacker’s desire to return to London, where he spent his childhood days, puts Chelsea FC ahead of the queue to land his services.

Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has previously stated that Sancho won’t be sold during the winter transfer window but reports claim that their recent purchase of Erling Haaland from Red Bull Salzburg could pave the way for Sancho’s exit.