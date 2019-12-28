Charlie Nicholas states his prediction for Arsenal vs Chelsea FC

Sky Sports pundit Charlie Nicholas has stated his prediction for Sunday’s league meeting between Arsenal and Chelsea FC from the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal began their tenure under new boss Mikel Arteta with a 1-1 draw at Bournemouth but they could have secured the three points, had it not been for Alexandre Lacazette’s poor finishing.

As a result, they have managed just one win from the past 11 league matches and the forthcoming derby against Chelsea FC presents Arteta with a testing challenge in his first game at the Emirates.

Meanwhile, Chelsea FC are eight places ahead of the Gunners with an eight-point gap but their form has been relatively poor since the previous international break.

Out of the seven league matches, they have picked up just two wins and surprisingly, they have managed to register one point less than the Gunners in the same period.

While delivering his weekend’s predictions on Sky Sports, Nicholas said that the Gunners could get a lift with the homecoming of Arteta as their head coach and favoured his former side to get a much-needed win.

A number of pundits have gone with a high-scoring 2-2 draw between the London side but Nicholas has predicted a 3-2 triumph for the Gunners, who have not lost at home to the Blues since 2016.