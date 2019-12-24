Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta identifies his three transfer targets for January

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has reportedly told the club’s hierarchy that he wants to bolster the squad with a couple of central defenders and a defensive midfielder next month.

The Gunners are currently going through their worst-ever spell in the Premier League era and their Champions League prospects for next term appear slim with a nine-point gap to fourth-placed Chelsea.

Still, Arteta is said to be firm with the ambition that the club can make the top four and a report from France Football via Metro claims that the newly-appointed Arsenal manager wants three signings in the New Year.

It is added that the focus will be mainly on bolstering the heart of the backline with two signings while Arteta likewise feels the need for a new midfield enforcer.

The central defensive performances have been pretty average during the course of the first half of the season and Calum Chambers has probably been the only player, who has stood out in a few matches.

Dayot Upamecano is someone, who was on the club’s radar during the summer but it is unclear whether the Gunners will revisit their interest after being put off by the £70m price tag last time around.

Meanwhile, there has been frequent speculation that Granit Xhaka could leave the Gunners when the transfer window reopens and the arrival of a new defensive midfielder could coincide with the Swiss’ departure.