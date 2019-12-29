‘Another Masterclass’, ‘Quality,’ these Manchester United fans are delighted with 23-year-old’s display vs Burnley

A selection of Manchester United fans have hailed the display from Andreas Pereira in the 2-0 win over Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

The Brazilian has not been a favourite among the United fans and his performances have often been criticised due to his average distribution and tendency to get dispossessed.

However, he has redeemed himself as the season has progressed and against Burnley, he contributed the key assist for Anthony Martial’s opening goal before the break.

The 23-year-old impressed with his high pressing from the beginning of the game and he pounced on the error from left-back Charlie Taylor to provide a ball on the plate for Martial to find the net.

This has impressed a number of the Manchester United supporters and a few of them have taken time to appreciate the club graduate, who has been the subject of much criticism this term.

Twitter Reactions:

That's brilliant from Pereira. The pressing and then the speed and weight of the pass to Martial. Quality. — Rob Dawson (@RobDawsonESPN) December 28, 2019

Credit where it’s due, that goal was down to Andreas Pereira. High press up the pitch to force the Burnley mistake and then a well weighted pass to Martial for the assist. Great work rate. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/rrj4t7mvPw — UnitedReds (@UnitedRedscom) December 28, 2019

ANDREAS PEREIRA HAVING ANOTHER MASTERCLASS. BEEN TELLING YOU LOT FROM EARLY THIS GUY IS THE TRUTH — Lewis 🇾🇪 (@utd_Lewis) December 28, 2019

Class assist from Pereira for that goal btw. Credit where it’s due. Really well weighted ball. — ‏ً (@UtdHenry) December 28, 2019

Another little moment of quality by Pereira? Whoops 🤔 not allowed to say that. — Sav 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 🇾🇪 (@jonmikesav8) December 28, 2019

The victory has taken Manchester United to the fifth spot on the table and they are now within one point off Chelsea in the pursuit of the final Champions League.

Frank Lampard’s side have a game in hand against Arsenal on Sunday at the Emirates Stadium. The Blues are not in the best of form with just two wins from the past seven league matches.